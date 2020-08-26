Think Pokémon Go but The Witcher: You'll want to download this mobile game

Spokko, a subsidiary of CD Projekt, unveiled a free-to-play, augmented reality, location-based RPG for Android and iOS. It's called The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer functions in the same way as Pokémon Go in terms of searching for monsters. Of course, you're not befriending these creatures, instead, you'll be battling them in augmented reality.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer trailer

In The Witcher: Monster Slayer, you can track, study and fight famous monsters from The Witcher franchise as well as new ones completely original to the game. You will be able to craft potions, oils, bombs and even monster bait to take down foes.

Of course, you'll have control of your silver sword and Witcher signs when you dive into the first-person combat. Apparently, the game also includes story-driven quests, which could be an interesting element.

While The Witcher: Monster Slayer is slated to arrive on iOS and Android, we don't have a launch date just yet, but we can expect it to be announced later this year. You can tune in here for more information about The Witcher: Monster Slayer, or hop over to the website.

I don't know about you, but I'm totally ready to take on a Wyvern or a Forktail in my backyard.