The next iPad Pro will pack this game-changing feature (report)

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro could come with 5G support and an A14 processor, according to a pair of new reports from Taiwanese tech site Digitimes.

The first report claims the upcoming iPad Pro will have a 5-nanometer A14 chip (we suspect the A14X) and millimeter wave (mmWave) support with sub-6Ghz connectivity.

"Based on its 5G product roadmaps, Apple is expected to launch new iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads, incorporating both sub-6GHz and mmWave specs probably in September, which will significantly drive up demand for 5nm A14," the report says.

The report goes on to specify that the 5G iPhone will have a Snapdragon X55 modem, so it's possible the iPad will pack the same chip. 5G is expected to bring superfast transfer speeds and mmWave, a band of spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz, will lead the way. On the flip side, sub-6Ghz won't be as fast, but should provide a more stable connection in rural and suburban areas.

A second report talks about the cameras in the iPhone and iPad Pro, and gives us an expected release date.

"The ToF camera modules are expected to be incorporated into 5G iPhones and iPads to be released in the second half of 2020, the sources said."

Digitimes expects the iPad Pro (and iPhone) to be released in September at Apple's big hardware event. That aligns with previous years, although Apple might choose to release the next iPad Pro at a separate event in October.