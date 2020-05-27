The Last of Us Part II live stream will show new gameplay footage: How to watch it

After The Last of Us Part II was victim to a particularly spoiler-filled leak last month, we've already gotten some looks at the new gameplay mechanics. Today, we are going to get another dive into one of the last major PS4 exclusives.

On today's State of Play stream, which starts at 1PM PDT/4PM EDT, The Last of Us Part II Director Neil Druckmann is going to be giving another preview of the game that includes eight minutes of brand new footage from the game.

How to watch The Last of Us Part II State of Play stream

You can catch the stream on the Playstation YouTube channel, embedded below, or head over the PlayStation Twitch channel if you prefer.

If you are tuning in to see if there are any juicy PS5 details revealed, we'll save you the time, Sony has already said in its blog post that "there won't be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II."