TCL 10 Pro matches its all-time low for Prime Day — OLED display with HDR10 for under $360

Prime Day has offered us quite a few amazing smartphone deals so far, but with the exception of the Moto G Power deal most have been for high-end options, but the TCL 10 Pro is here to throw its hat in the ring on sale for $90 off bringing it to $359.

TCL has quietly been behind a number of smartphone releases in recent years, but this year it finally launched its own branded smartphones including the impressive TCL 10 Pro. Typically available for $449, the TCL 10 Pro is always a solid value with a quad-camera array, a 6.5-inch OLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery, but this deal makes it a can't miss value for those that want a premium look while keeping it affordable.

TCL, much like Samsung, is known for its display panels and simply putting an OLED in a sub-$500 smartphone is impressive, but the overall performance of what TCL calls its NXTVISION display and its HDR 10 support are an impressive achievement at this price point. The overall design similarly and build quality similarly transcends its cost with metal construction and a glass back that reveals a quad-camera array.View Deal

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the TCL 10 Pro earlier this year and came away quite impressed with the initial effort from TCL, particularly the high-end touches that simply aren't expected in this price range.

While Apple finally managed to deliver OLED displays to its $699 and above smartphones this year, the TCL 10 Pro offers OLED and HDR 10 support for below $450 even at full price. The FHD+ resolution of the 6.5-inch display is to be expected at this price and probably helps to deliver its excellent battery life.

The quad-camera array is impossible to miss on the back of the TCL 10 Pro as it runs in a single band flanked by two LED flashes on the back of the smartphone. You get the traditional wide-angle, which is a solid 64MP sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide. The other two are a bit more unusual, rather than a telephoto you get a macro lens for close-up shots and a 2MP sensor that is strictly there to boost low-light performance. The Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE aren't in any danger of being surpassed by the TCL 10 Pros cameras, but it bodes well that this is the starting point for them.

Performance won't blow you away if you are coming from a flagship smartphone, but once again for a budget smartphone, it is punching above its weight with a Snapdragon 675 processor and 6GB of RAM. This will preclude it from being a good choice for a gaming phone, but it's plenty to handle standard smartphone tasks.

If you want a premium smartphone look and feel without the premium smartphone price the TCL 10 Pro is one to have on your shortlist and this $360 deal is worth jumping on today.

