Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover now $699 in 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets to buy. Add the Type Cover keyboard and it becomes one of the best laptops around.

If you're looking for the best of both worlds in one device, this deal is for you.

Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $699 at Best Buy. Normally, you'd be expected to pony up $959 for this bundle, so that's $260 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this bundle and one of the best tablet deals of the month.

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). It's $260 off its normal price. View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 with a keyboard bundle is one of the best laptop deals for the money.

This Windows 10 2-in-1 features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we found its premium design and bright, vivid display impressive. Although we thought it should come with the keyboard right out of the box, we gave the Surface Pro 7 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its fast overall performance.

As for its design, apart from a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 is identical to the Surface Pro 6. With a 10th Gen Intel Core processor inside, the Surface Pro 7 gets a significant performance boost.

In real-world tests, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid.

At 0.3 inches thin and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor. It's larger than its competitor, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

Microsoft outfitted the Surface Pro 7 with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, and a magnetic Surface Connect charging port. For your file storage and audio needs, the tablet also has a headphone jack and a microSD slot.

Simply put, the now $699 Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover bundle is a tremendous value.