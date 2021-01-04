Surface Laptop 3 deal takes $320 off Microsoft's best ultraportable

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 perfectly marries premium design with fast performance and is one of the best laptops to buy. If you didn't get that notebook you wanted over the holidays, here's an excellent deal for you.

Currently, Walmart has the Surface Laptop 3 on sale for just $979. Normally, this laptop would set you back a smooth $1,300, so you're saving $320 thanks this this deal. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration. It's also $20 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen for the new year.

Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,300 now $979 @ Walmart

This slim, stylish laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal takes $321 off and undercuts Amazon's current price by $20.View Deal

The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops around. It's also a more affordable alternative to Apple's MacBook Air.

However, Microsoft's laptop blows the MacBook Air out of the water when it comes to specs. The Surface Laptop 3 in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We were also impressed with its performance and battery life. Overall, we gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4 star rating and our coveted Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award.

At 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern-looking notebook made of premium materials. Just like Apple's lightweight, stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces.

As with most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection includes just the basics. You get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack on board for connecting wired headphones, headphones or a microphone.

This Surface Laptop 3 deal is a no brainer if you're looking for a premium laptop under $1,000.