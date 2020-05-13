Summer Game Fest May 13 event: How to watch the 'important' game reveal

The Summer Game Fest officially kicked off yesterday with an epic reveal of the full remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 by none other than Vicarious Visions. And there's yet another livestream for Summer Game Fest happening today, Wednesday, May 13.

The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley says this reveal will be "one of the more important moments this summer." We imagine that Keighley does not say this lightly, so you'll want to tune in at 11AM ET.

How to watch Summer Game Fest

You can go directly to the Summer Game Fest website to watch the reveal, or you can watch it via the linked video displayed above.

It's unclear what kind of news we're going to get, but keep in mind that the first phase of Summer Game Fest will include announcements from PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and CD Projekt Red.

So it could literally be anything and everything. I imagine we'll see some Cyberpunk 2077 news and possibly a smaller announcement of The Witcher 4 (a little too hopeful, I know). We might even get news about the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Stay tuned for more updates and reveals as Summer Game Fest continues throughout May and into August 2020.