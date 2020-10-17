Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League: Release date, Arkhamverse, gameplay and trailers

After five long years of theorizing and contemplating what the Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady Studios could be making next, we finally have our answer, albeit an unexpected one: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Unlike most games announced recently, we actually have a release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and an inkling of what the story is going to be about. We also have our own guesses as to what the gameplay will entail thanks to the cinematic trailer shown during the game's debut.

Here’s everything we know so far about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While we’re not entirely sure what day Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch, Rocksteady Studios revealed that it would release sometime in 2022. Right now, it’s set to launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X |S.

Similar to our Gotham Knights prediction, if this title follows the release date of the other Batman Arkham games, it’s likely to launch sometime in Q2 or Q3 2021. There’s no word on cross-play functionality as of yet, so stay tuned for that before you decide which platform to buy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in the city of Metropolis, staring our anti-heroes, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark. They’re tasked with taking down an “Alpha Target,” which is none other than Superman himself, who's being controlled by Brainiac.

Given the name of the game, we imagine we’ll not only be seeing Superman, but also classic heroes like Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter and Cyborg. However, apart from Superman, no other Justice League character was confirmed for the game so far. And despite the “kill” objective, we doubt the Suicide Squad will literally kill off these heroes, but rather rescue them from Brainiac’s clutches. I doubt we’ll have a “The Boys” situation on our hands, but you never know.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

Batman Arkham developers Rocksteady Studios are behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so the gameplay might be akin to the previous games the developers have created.

Similar to Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a cooperative action adventure game. It’s a four-player game, where you can choose between the aforementioned anti-heroes: Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark. If you don’t have three other people to play with, don’t worry, the game’s AI will take over and you’ll also be able to hop between characters in the midst of combat.

We haven’t seen any gameplay, so it’s unclear what it’ll look like, but I’m expecting some beat-em-up action combined with third-person shooter mechanics. Like Gotham Knights and the other Arkham games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-world game.

In terms of mobility, each character has their own tools to get around the city. Harley appears to have a grappling hook, Boomerang literally uses his boomerang to teleport around, Deadshot has a jetpack and King Shark… jumps really high?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Is it connected to the Arkham universe?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does, in fact, take place in the same universe as the other Arkham games. But it’s unclear if we’ll actually see the Bat himself show up in this game, given the events of Batman: Arkham Knight.

But, you never know, it’s possible we’ll see Batman aiding the Suicide Squad in their attempt to take out the rest of the Justice League. After all, we know Batman is one of the few people who knows how to take them all out.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League minimum and recommended requirements

It’s nearly impossible to predict how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is going to run: whether it’ll be optimized for most gaming PCs, or be a graphically taxing powerhouse, or both. Even if we take a look at the most recent Batman game, Batman: Arkham Knight, it’s tough to predict what Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will require given that Arkham Knight is over five years old now.

However, at the minimum, Arkham Knight required an Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II X4 965 CPU, 6GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 GPU. Meanwhile, the recommended spec was an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950 GPU.

We imagine these specs will get upped to require at least 16GB of RAM and leap a few generations forward in terms of CPU and GPU, so we hope you’re at least packing a Nvidia 10-series or equivalent GPU to run Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And by 2022, SSDs could be a standard in PC gaming.