Some Xbox Series S games will lack this epic next-gen feature

Xbox Series S is the cheapest console of the next generation. However, it's already losing out on some exciting next-gen features.

The official Devil May Cry Twitter confirmed that Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will receive up to 120 frames per second, 4K resolution and ray tracing functionality on Xbox Series X. However, ray tracing will not be available on the Xbox Series S.

This isn't too surprising, as the Xbox Series S is $200 cheaper than its more powerful counterpart. It's to be expected that the console would forego certain features to reach such an affordable price point, especially since it's the cheapest next-gen console out there.

Ray tracing is quite the demanding next-gen feature, as it provides a far more realistic alternative to refracting light, casting shadows and illuminating environments within game engines. This works in real-time, meaning it's demanding on the hardware.

For a $300 console to fully support every game in its catalog with ray-tracing would be rather surprising. However, titles like Watch Dogs: Legion have been confirmed to support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S.

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5blOctober 27, 2020

As far as the future of Xbox goes, it's a bit concerning that such an early next-gen title won't be capable of ray tracing on the Xbox Series S, especially since Devil May Cry originally launched on current-gen consoles. This could mean that Xbox Series S will be completely incapable of ray tracing further in the generation when games become more demanding.

If you were looking forward to experiencing the beauty of next-generation ray tracing, you might want to look at buying the Xbox Series X or PS5.