Ditch the AirPods! Get Sennheiser wireless earbuds for 50% off right now

True wireless earbuds are tricky to nail in a market dominated by Apple’s AirPods. But when we see something truly great from Sennheiser cut in price by $100, we pay attention and you should too.

Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up a pair of Sennheiser CX 400BTs for just $99.98. That is a massive 50% saving!

Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds: was $199.98 now $99.98 @ Best Buy

Bringing that signature superior Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of true wireless earbuds, the CX 400BTs sport 7mm dynamic drivers for a deep audio quality, alongside a long 20-hour battery life and support for a wide range of audio codecs.View Deal

At 50% off the list price, you’re getting an insanely good deal here. The CX 400BT from Sennheiser offer everything you need from a good pair of truly wireless earbuds.

That includes custom 7mm dynamic drivers that deliver a soundstage that is as deep as it is thorough in maintaining crystal clear sound with plenty of bass. Plus, with a wide range of audio codecs supported (including AAC, aptX and SBC), you can enjoy great sound quality no matter what device you’re listening on.

Pair that with strong 20-hour battery life (7 hours in the earbuds and a further 13 hours with the case) and you’ve got yourself something awesome for all-day listening.

Yes, these don’t feature active noise cancellation (ANC), but the ergonomic design makes for a secure fit with plenty of noise isolation to make up for that. And let’s not forget about that oh-so-low price tag. For something of this caliber from Sennheiser, this is great value for money!