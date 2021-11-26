Save an impressive $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 this Black Friday

Black Friday deals are here and among them we're seeing huge price drops on our Favorite Samsung gear. From laptops, tablets and more, Samsung Black Friday deals can help you buy a gift for anyone while lessening the blow to your wallet.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $999. That's $500 off its $1,499 base price and the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Book Pro 360 so far.

In terms of Black Friday laptop deals, this is one of the best we've seen yet.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

This exceptional Black Friday deal takes $500 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro — its biggest discount yet! The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable 2-in-1.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is one of the best laptops for both on the go and at-home users. This particular 2-in-1 laptop has a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED display, a Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 we raved about its vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED display and speedy performance. Overall it earned of 4 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award. Considering the model on sale is the exact one we reviewed, we have the utmost confidence in the performance of this laptop.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 supplies you with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in. While you won't find any USB-A ports on this device, you can always snag a good deal on USB-C hubs to expand your options.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is portable, powerful and boasts a gorgeous AMOLED display. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop.