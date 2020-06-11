Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds are now just $99

Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods Pro alternative for Android users. They offer great sound, seamless pairing and sweat resistance.

For a limited time, you can get yourself or that special someone the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 at Verizon. Normally, they retail for $129, so that's a $30 markdown. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water-sweat resistance, and long battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are among the best true wireless earbuds around.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds and was impressed by its sleek, comfortable design and great battery life. They gave the Galaxy Buds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their solid audio performance.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds' alpine-white finish and reflective, triangular touchpads give it an elegant appeal. White rubber material defined by a little wing helps secure each bud snugly in your ear canal. The Galaxy Buds ship with two pairs of additional sizes of tips and wings to ensure a custom fit.

In real-world testing, pairing the Galaxy Buds with an Android device was as instant as pairing up the AirPods with an iOS gadget. Soundwise, the Galaxy Buds delivered full audio on just about every song genre.

As for battery life, the Galaxy Buds have a rated runtime of 6 hours per full charge.

So if great sound, lasting battery and ease of use are what you're looking for, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds.