Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable drops to $849 in Amazon flash deal

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable smartphones around. If price had you hesitant about investing in the Galaxy Flip 3, this deal is right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $849 at Amazon. That's $150 off its regular price and one of the best prices we've seen for this Samsung phone. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is one of the best foldable phones to buy. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we praise its unique, stunning design and bright, vivid 120Hz display. We also found the phone's excellent camera performance impressive. We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2 inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass and rated IPX8 water resistant. 

If you're in the market for a versatile phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is worth considering.

This deal ends March 22.

