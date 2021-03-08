Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 set to arrive very soon — with Wear OS (leak)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches around for those who own Android smartphones, but if these recent leaks are true, we may see an operating system overhaul when its new line of wearables arrive.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are both set to come out in the second quarter of 2021, according to Twitter leaker @UniverseIce. That means we could see the new wearables as soon as next month.

It may look a tad different, as the same leaker revealed that the new line of Samsung smartwatches will use Google's Wear OS instead of its usual Tizen OS. A major shift in operating systems could make or break the upcoming wearable but the switch makes sense seeing as the Galaxy Watch is a popular choice for Android users.



Samsung's current smartwatches are already seeing new updates, as users will no longer be able to use the Galaxy Wearable app to view the location of their watch on a map. Instead, it will use SmartThings Find, which also uses Samsung's recently launched Galaxy SmartTag.



Smartwatches often go hand-in-hand with smartphones, and seeing as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are rumoured to come out over the next few months, the release of a Galaxy Watch 4 is lining up quite nicely.