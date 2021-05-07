Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra front-facing camera could make iPhone 13 owners jealous

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is easily one of the best phones on the market, and while that's hardly attributable to any single feature of the phone, the quad-camera array with 10x optical zoom on the back is certainly one of its strongest selling points.

But if the latest rumor from leaker Ice Universe is accurate then Samsung isn't taking its foot off the gas as significant upgrades are planned for both the rear and front-facing cameras (via Android Central) on the Galaxy S22.

Front-facing cameras on Android have mostly settled into the hole-punch design over the last few years, so there haven't been too many surprises. Samsung is apparently ready to take the next step and move to an in-display camera on the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This should mean an edge-to-edge display with no unsightly camera blemish. Rumors point to it coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 first as it's expected in the fall, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the first traditional flagship to feature it.

The rear camera isn't being left out with a move to a continuous zoom periscope lens on the back that should allow for a sharper image at every stage of magnification versus the current solution. We recently looked at why you need a telephoto zoom lens and thoroughly proved that it's superior to cropping in, even with a 108MP image. But this would definitely be a marked improvement over the already impressive results you can get from the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The leaker didn't have any other details to share on the cameras just yet. It's a safe bet that Samsung has more in store for the cameras on its 2022 flagship, but this is off to a great start.