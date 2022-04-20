Saints Row (2022) customization trailer: Socks, guns, cars and more

From hairstyles and socks to wacky guns and cars with wrecking balls, Saints Row (2022) lets you customize almost every facet of your boss's persona, making for a truly personal Saints Row experience.

The latest customization trailer for Saints Row just dropped. It went over all the possibilities for character, guns, cars, and base customization. There will even be a feature to customize your own boss before the game officially launches on August 23, 2022.

Here's everything we know so far, including a swanky new trailer.

Saints Row customization trailer

Saints Row character customization details

(Image credit: Saints Row)

In a private press briefing, we learned that there are eight different presets you can choose from for your character, and there's even a community section, presumably including presets uploaded by other players.

Once you have a preset, you can customize hairstyle, head shape, eyes, eyebrows, nose, ears, and more. All of the settings are asymmetrical, meaning that you can make your character's face look truly human, removing that uncanny valley effect.

You can configure the shape and size of your character, even your groin size, because Saints Row. There are tattoos, scars, and even funny censor stickers over your junk. You can even choose not to hide the nudity, if you're into that. All of the clothes are wacky and super customizable, and you can even configure your walking animation. There are also eight different voice options as well.

Saints Row car customization details

(Image credit: Saints Row)

The custom car shop in this game is called Jim Rab's. There are over 80 vehicles in Saints Row, and each one has several presets to automatically deck out your vehicle without spending too much time in the shop.

On top of configuring the paint, you can change the roof, side panels, height and tires. You can change the hub caps, axle height, and even the audio for the horn and engine. You can also add nitrous, a towing cable, and an off-road kit. There's even a future ability you can unlock to strafe your car, almost like the Batmobile in Arkham Knight.

Saints Row gun customization details

(Image credit: Saints Row)

According to the devs, you can color any part of the guns that you want from the body down to the minor parts. You can adjust the material, color, and surfaces to make it look as glossy or metallic as you like.

You can also add decals or even 100% change the look, like turning the rocket launcher into a guitar case or the assault rifle into an umbrella. You can even turn a normal baseball bat into a piñata bat. Some weapons literally shoot out a gag boxing glove, and there's even a weapon that's just a straight-up American Football.

Saints Row base customization and shops

(Image credit: Saints Row)

Your headquarters will feature an armory, a garage, and a closet packed with a crap-ton of clothing. You can customize your HQ with a bunch of collectibles, and you can even configure the clothing style for your crew. There are also options for crew vehicle customization.

On the second floor is the criminal empire table, which is where all of your missions are organized. I'm not sure if there are meaningful choices involved here beyond choosing what to do first.

Of course, you can't shop at your HQ, so you can explore the world to find all of the brick and mortar stores, some that'll be familiar, like Leather Lace, and some new ones, like Branded.