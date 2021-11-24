Rode launches a new premium Lavalier II microphone

Today Rode launched the Lavalier II microphone aimed at prosumer and consumer content creators.

This $99 premium lavalier sports a low-profile design, a 6mm capsule and an Omni-directional polar pattern, which functions within the 20Hz - 20KHz frequency range for audio reproduction. Specs like that make it ideal for a variety of content creation needs (on paper) like broadcasting, podcasting and filmmaking.

Rode Lavalier II Key Features

Premium lavalier microphone for high-quality audio capture in broadcast, filmmaking and content creation applications

Revolutionary low-profile design and ultra-compact mounting clip

Discreet and easy to conceal

Broadcast-grade sound quality with flat frequency response and omnidirectional polar pattern

3.5mm TRS locking connector

Premium accessory kit with pop filter, mini furry windshield, mic clip, colored ID rings and zip case

Sure, Rode's Lavalier II, as anyone will tell you, audio is king, if it looks good but sounds terrible, you've got nothing. Leveling up your audio equipment is always a smart move, and Rode is known for producing high-quality mics and audio products that help creators improve the quality of their projects.

You can purchase the new Rode Lavalier II at Rode, or at your local retailer in the upcoming days.