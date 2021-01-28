Returnal delayed for another month — new release date set for April

Returnal was scheduled for a March release but has since been pushed back another month to April 30, 2021.

PlayStation published a post on Twitter that talked about the delay, stating that the team needed some more time on the game to polish it up before the final release.

Returnal: What we know

Update: Returnal has a new release date of April 30, 2021. SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque. See you in April! pic.twitter.com/xb6IBWJ5TQJanuary 28, 2021

Returnal is one of the more anticipated games coming to the PS5, especially since it's a brand new IP not tied to any sequel or remake.

While the delay is upsetting, a wave of fear has likely come over the video game industry after Cyberpunk 2077 that is scaring developers into double-checking their work.

From what we know so far about the game, you play as an Astra space scout named Selene. The game kicks off when you crash land and die on an unknown planet. You return from the dead and become trapped in a seemingly endless cycle of death and resurrection.

As far as the gameplay goes, it seems like a fast-paced, high-octane, action-adventure third-person shooter nightmare. It looks pretty badass, and we're excited to get our hands on it. Stay tuned to our full review.