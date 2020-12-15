Resident Evil Village screenshots look like something out of Bloodborne

Capcom finally gave an update on Resident Evil Village and even provided three new screenshots — we're getting some real Bloodborne vibes from this thick scary boy with a hammer of death.

IGN interviewed Peter Fabiano, a producer on Resident Evil Village, and he gave a brief overview of the game and how excited the team is. He didn't reveal anything we didn't already apart from these screenshots.

Resident Evil Village screenshots

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom)

"We’re really excited for fans to experience Resident Evil Village when it comes out in 2021," Fabiano told IGN. "We feel it’s an accumulation of all the best elements of Resident Evil games from the past 25 years, with everything fans love about action-infused survival horror plus new surprises. Of course, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and mysteries to unfold."

Resident Evil 7 was a great game, so ideally, its sequel will follow up in a huge way. I mean, from the screenshots alone, we already know that this game is absolutely gorgeous and will likely be equally as terrifying.

Fabiano continued: "We hope fans will enjoy exploring the desolate, snowy village in which Resident Evil Village takes place, where enemies new to the franchise are waiting for them."

"Players will once again take control of Ethan Winters, experiencing more of the story set in motion in Resident Evil 7 biohazard. New technologies are allowing us to immerse players in the game in ways we couldn’t achieve before, in what we hope will be the most pulse-pounding Resident Evil game to date."

Resident Evil Village still doesn't have an official release date, but we know it'll launch sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for our full review and more when the game rolls around next year.