Resident Evil 4 VR may come to Oculus — watch out, PSVR!

Due to Capcom's network recently being breached by hacker group Ragnar Locker, documents are being released that show the development of Resident Evil 4 VR for Oculus is in the works.

PC Gamer recently reported on the over 1TB of data and documents that were pilfered during the November 2nd ransomware attack on Capcom's network.

Among all the shareholder info and customer data that was leaked apparently development documents were as well. According to PC Gamer, not only was a VR Resident Evil mentioned by name but that an April 2021 release date was also mentioned in the supposed documents.

Capcom has not responded to any of these leaks except to acknowledge the recent data breach. There was also mention in the leak documents of a new Resident Evil Village set for 2021 release.

Without Capcom responding, you have to take these leaks with a grain of salt. The other thing is, Capcom could now shuffle up plans and release dates. We shall see, however a VR Resident Evil would be a dream come true to many.