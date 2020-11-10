PS5 Spider-Man will now let you transfer save from Spider-Man PS4

In a surprising change of heart, Insomniac Games announced that it would be updating Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 to upload save data to PS5's Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Insomniac announced the news on Twitter stating, "We have heard you - in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered."

What does this mean for you?

If you played the entirety of Marvel's Spider-Man (on PS4) but didn't get a chance to play the DLC (like myself), you now can with this update. Insomniac Games plans on updating the original game on PS4 around Thanksgiving.

To top it off, this new update will add the three new suits available in the remaster to the original PS4 game. However, it's unclear if purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales earns you the Spider-Man PS4 edition as well.

I doubt many people would be asking that question, but as someone who doesn't currently own their copy of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4, I don't feel like dropping more money on the old Spider-Man just to transfer my save file over.

It would make sense for owners of the PS5 version to also have access to the PS4 title, but we'll see how it works out.