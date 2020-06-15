PS5 price will emphasize value, Sony exec explains

Now that we finally know what the PS5 looks like, we're closer to getting an actual price for the next-gen console.

In an interview with BBC, PlayStation chief executive, Jim Ryan, said the PS5 will "emphasize value as opposed to price."

How will the PS5 emphasize value?

"Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses," Ryan said. "But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right."

To Sony's credit, the company is offering a digital version of the console, so that will hopefully bring down the price quite a bit. If we look to the Xbox One S for comparison, the all-digital edition was $50 cheaper than its disc-supported sibling. That $50 could be a world of difference for someone, but we'll see if that's actually the case with the PS5.

"We must be more attentive than ever before to ensure that the overall value proposition in terms of the console and the games - the range of games, the quality of games, the quantity of games - makes this something that our community aspires towards," Ryan added.

Ideally, the price cut of the digital edition should be more than just $50. Sure, a disc drive might be relatively cheap, but the capability and functionality are more valuable than the actual hardware costs. With a disk drive, you can borrow and trade games or even play Blu-Ray DVDs.