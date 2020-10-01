PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered detailed: New Peter, suits and trailers

Insomniac Games detailed all of the new features and upgrades you'll see in the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

In a blog post, James Stevenson, the community director at Insomniac Games, wrote about the improved performance, the addition of accurate reflections thanks to ray tracing, and an entirely new Peter Parker face-capture model.

Is that you, Tom?

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Before we talk about the exact performance benefits, can we just talk about how this new face model is basically discount Tom Holland? This is what Stevenson had to say about the change:

"We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."

I'm not sure how I feel about this change, especially since Peter now looks younger than Miles Morales, which is weird since they're six years apart in the game's canon. I'll reserve my judgment until I get my hands on the game.

Insomniac Games is targeting 60 frames per second for Marvel's Spider-Man, and thanks to the PS5 hardware, you'll benefit from near-instant loading, Spatial 3D Audio, and the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Additionally, Insomniac is throwing in a revamped photo mode, which is designed specifically for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as three new suits. One of which is The Amazing Suit from The Amazing Spider-Man films featuring Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man PS5 trailers

Here are the two trailers revealed in the blog. The first one shows off the new face model Insomniac cast, Ben Jordan, while the next video showcases Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in all of its 60-fps glory.