PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available at Walmart today — how to get one

Purchasing any of the next-gen consoles has been a frustrating process for a lot of people with stock shortages predicted well into 2021 for the Xbox Series X.

If you've missed out so far, your next chance is coming today from Walmart as the retailer tweeted that it will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stock online at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific, 2 p.m. Central).

As you can imagine, Walmart's site will likely be hammered, just like every other retailer, so being there and ready is hardly a guarantee, but with Walmart offering stock of both consoles at once, that might at least spread out the traffic a bit.

Here are the direct links to each of the consoles:

PS5 and Xbox Series X: Buy at Walmart

I would recommend getting to the site early and signing in and entering your payment information in advance for the best chance to secure your next-gen console.

Good luck!