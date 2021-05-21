Pixel 6 leak reveals surprising new details about Google's next flagship phone

After a comprehensive look at the Pixel 6 Pro yesterday, we were left wondering about the smaller member of the Pixel family, and fortunately, we didn't have to wait long.

OnLeaks (a.k.a., Steve Hemmerstoffer) is back at it with renders and specs for the Pixel 6 in partnership with 91Mobiles and it's not quite what we expected (via Android Authority).

The basic design of the two phones is virtually identical, just as we had seen in the previously leaked renders, but the specs are where things get interesting. According to the leak, the standard Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch flat display. While smaller than the claimed 6.67-inch curved display of the Pixel 6 Pro, that would otherwise be the largest display we've ever seen on a Pixel device.

The Pixel 4XL and Pixel 3XL were the previous record holders at 6.3-inches. It is odd to see Google go so big with both devices when you would assume bringing back a large model would free you up to have a more modestly sized phone like the 6-inch Pixel 5. Although we've seen the iPhone 12 mini seemingly struggle to find a foothold in the market, 6.4 inches as the smallest device in your lineup feels aggressive.

The overall dimensions of the phone are unsurprisingly quite similar to the Pixel 6 Pro at 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.35 inches. That is just 0.3 inches shorter and 0.1 inches narrower than the Pro model. Notably, this leak also claims that the unique full-width camera bump will be slightly thicker at 0.46 inches versus 0.45 inches on the Pro, which seems unlikely as this model lacks the periscopic zoom lens of the Pro.

While there are still no details on the camera hardware, the Pixel 6 is presumed to feature the same basic wide-angle and ultra-wide setup as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The mystery sensor seen on the Pixel 6 Pro near the flash is also present; we speculate this is a depth sensor, but that is purely conjecture.

The rest of the specs put forth by this leak are identical to the Pixel 6 Pro with stereo speakers, USB-C, wireless charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. With confirmation from several reliable sources regarding the look of the Pixel 6, it would seem that this is definitely an accurate depiction of the exterior of the phone. However, we are still eagerly awaiting leaks on what is inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.