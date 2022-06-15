Nothing phone (1) revealed early — official announcement to follow

By published

Nothing's Carl Pei shows phone (1) design as 'leaks are harder to contain'

Nothing phone (1)
(Image credit: Nothing)

After Nothing announced its "Return to Instinct" event to officially unveil the Nothing phone (1), CEO Carl Pei revealed the company's first phone early as "leaks are harder to contain nowadays."

In a post on Twitter, the OnePlus co-founder offered a first look at the mysterious phone (1), showing off a unique design reminiscent of the subtle light strips revealed at the Nothing event in March. It appears to have a transparent design, similar to the company's first product, the Nothing ear (1). "Many of you have been waiting for a long time," states Pei. "So here it is."

See more

The Nothing phone (1) was previously gearing up to be officially revealed at the "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct" coming on July 12, but we're now getting a first look due to potential leaks spoiling the surprise. However, the event will offer a better look and more details about the upcoming phone.

So far, we know that the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but likely the new mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, rather than the flagship 8 Gen 1. It will run Nothing OS, based on Android, with a strong commitment to four years of software updates and four years of security updates. It will feature a recycled aluminum mid-frame and it will include support for wireless charging.

From the design shown, it will also feature a dual-camera setup, light strips placed on the white back cover, and a logo of what appears to be a cartoonish bomb at the center of the back. You can get a better look at the device on Nothing's Instagram.

Nothing made quite a few bold claims about its products offering effortless connectivity with third-party products, similar to what users of the Apple ecosystem enjoy, but without being locked in to just one company.

The Nothing phone (1) launch event will be live streamed in London on July 12, starting at 4pm BST / 11am ET and it will be hosted on nothing.tech (opens in new tab). Fans can RSVP (opens in new tab) for the event to make sure they don't miss the unveiling. We're excited to see more details emerge, but in the meantime, we finally have an idea of how the phone will look. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  