Nothing ear (1) earbuds will be unveiled today at 9am ET / 6am PT — how to watch

The hotly anticipated Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds are set to launch at a ‘Sound of Change’ event, happening today at 9:00 ET / 6:00 PT.

So far, the ear (1) earbuds remain pretty secret, with only a few peeps about a summer launch window , the fact they will share the same “distinct, transparent finish” as the Nothing Concept 1 , and a glimpse of its case along with pricing and the announcement of a killer feature.

While the delay to the June launch had us disappointed, the postponement didn't last too long. Check out what the OnePlus founder’s new company has been working on below.

How to watch the Nothing ear (1) earbud reveal

You can watch the ‘Sound of Change’ launch event on Tuesday, July 27 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST on Unbox Therapy's YouTube channel.

In this event, Nothing will reveal the ear (1) — a pair of true wireless earbuds that will “combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience.”

Nothing ear (1): What we know

The Nothing ear (1) earbuds will feature active noise cancellation, a transparent design, up to 34 hours of battery life and a price of £99/$99. That is all we know so far, and we are all eagerly anticipating the visual design reveal.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei, which was set up with one mission in mind: strip away needless complexities of consumer gadgets and give the people something that seamlessly integrates with their lives. Or, if you want to put it another way, tech that feels like “nothing.” Get it?

We got our first hint of what this meant with the completely transparent Concept 1 earbud, and while we cannot definitively say the ear (1) buds will look like this, Nothing’s own words state they will combine “the raw beauty of technology with a distinctive transparent finish.”

(Image credit: Nothing)

Another giveaway of the see-through design is the case, which is certainly striking. As for availability, Nothing has announced a couple of key retail partnerships, including Selfridges in the UK and Flipkart in India.