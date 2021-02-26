Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure game on sale at all-time-low — it's under $70

Ring Fit Adventure is one of the best workout games for Nintendo Switch. If you're looking for a fun way to achieve or maintain your fitness goals, you'll like this deal.

Right now, the Ring Fit Adventure workout game for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $69.88 at Amazon (add to cart to see price). That's $10 off its normal price of $80 and the cheapest it's ever been. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals available right now. If it sells out, Walmart has it on sale for the same price.

Ring Fit Adventure offers a creative and fun way to sweat with your Nintendo Switch.

As our sister site, Tom's Guide, notes in their Ring Fit Adventure review, it's a fast exciting workout that beats going to the gym. The game's innovate experience and comical RPG story won them over. They gave Ring Fit Adventure an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Ring Fit Adventure a Leg Strap to slide your Switch Joy-Cons into and a flexible Ring-Con flexible hoop. During the game's obstacle course-like adventure, you'll push and pull the ring's dual padded grips to gather coins. blast obstacles, and float into the air. While all that sounds fun, it's truly a fast way to break a sweat.

As an alternative to the obstacle course, Ring Fit Adventure has custom, performance-tracking exercise routines and mini games. Crate Crasher for example, makes you squeeze the Ring-Con rapidly, generating wind gusts to blow down stacked wooden boxes.

Although Ring Fit Adventure can't replace traditional workouts, it's a great option for burning calories at home.