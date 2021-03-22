New Windows 10 update finally fixes embarrassing printer issue

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again. That's exactly what Microsoft did after releasing a fix, er, attempted fix for a printer bug that plagued a sizable portion of Windows 10 users.

The initial patch, which we reported on last week, was pulled after users complained about various issues when attempting to print. Those errors include missing or solid color graphics, misalignment/formatting issues, or printing of blank pages and labels.

Those problems are admittedly not as severe as the original issue with the March 2021 cumulative update, which resulted in what is not-so-affectionally named the Blue Screen of Death, or when a system issue is so severe it causes a complete failure.

Microsoft resolved those printer errors with a broken patch and is now fixing that attempted repair with another update. The latest out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog and on Windows Update, though Microsoft only recommends installing it if you're facing some of the aforementioned issues.

Install the Windows 10 printer error patch

If you've already downloaded the out-of-band KB5001567 update and continue to have problems when printing, then you'll need to install another out-of-band update (KB5001649).

Below is a list of steps to take to get the latest patch and (hopefully) fix any recurring printer errors for good.