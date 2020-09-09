New Surface Laptop could be smaller, more affordable

Last year, the Surface Laptop family introduced the Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch) to accompany the Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch), but if recent rumors are accurate, it sounds like the family might be adding one more member to the Surface Laptop 4 refresh this fall.

According to Windows Central's sources, Microsoft is planning to release a smaller and more affordable 12.5-inch Surface Laptop model (via The Verge).

The new laptop is going to be more geared toward the remote learning and education markets with a price somewhere between $500 and $600. This should make it an appealing upgrade option for those who want something a bit more powerful than the Surface Go 2, but aren't looking to spend $1,000 or more on the larger Surface Laptop models or the upcoming Surface Pro 8.

Beyond the screen size, other cost-cutting measures are reportedly being made. The base model will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which will presumably be upgradeable.

The 10th Gen Core i5 Ice Lake processor should be sufficient for the market this laptop is geared toward, but with Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake arriving in laptops this fall (including the other Surface Laptop 4 models), it would be nice if it was at least an option. We would also welcome AMD's Ryzen 4000 CPUs.

While Microsoft has yet to schedule its fall Surface event, it has reliably been in October each year, so hold out just a few more weeks for additional info.