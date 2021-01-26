New Dell XPS 15 with Core i7 CPU sees $238 price cut in epic laptop deal

The new Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to buy and a great MacBook alternative. Right now, Dell is taking hundreds of dollars off our favorite all-around notebook PC.

Currently, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,421. Traditionally, this laptop is priced at $1,659, which is $238 off. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell XPS 15 deal

The new Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops for students and professionals alike.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we praised its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We were also impressed by its great overall performance and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award approval stamp. The XPS 15 we tested had a Core i7-10750H couple with 32GB of RAM and a 4K display.

During real-world tests, it took everything we threw at it without slowing down. You can expect performance to be on par with the laptop in this deal. In terms of design, the XPS 15 is lightweight. yet durable thanks to its anodized aluminum and carbon fiber build. What's more, the XPS 15 has one of the best webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

Port-wise, the XPS 15 is outfitted with a full SD card reader, USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're on the hunt for a capable laptop for work, school and play, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 15. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it while you still can.