New AirPods 3 expected to ship with iPhone 13, Apple suppliers suggest

Apple's rumored AirPods 3 are expected to release later in 2021, as multiple suppliers have reportedly started shipping components for the next-generation earbuds. What's more, they're expected to ship with other anticipated Apple products.



Circuit board component shipments for the tech giant's new line of products — including the AirPods, iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 — have already kicked off, according to sources speaking to DigiTimes (via MacRumors).

Release dates for the upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch are anticipated to be between September 12 and September 22. With components for the AirPods also being shipped, we could see the next-gen wireless earbuds launch around the same time.



The AirPods 3 have had multiple rumored release dates, including in May with Apple Music's new hi-fi streaming tier and in March during a now-debunked Apple event. However, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that mass production of the third-generation AirPods will take place in the third quarter of 2021. This lines up with the DigiTimes report.



The Taiwan-based business analysis outlet has a bumpy track record when it comes to Apple rumors and leaks. That said, there's reason to believe Apple would release its next generation of products in the same time frame. The Apple ecosystem is a huge factor in how the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods connect with one another, after all.



A number of reports indicate the next-generation AirPods will look similar to the AirPods Pro. As with all rumors and leaks, nothing is set in stone, so take it all with a pinch of salt.



As for the heavily rumored AirPods Pro 2, don't expect to see them until sometime in 2022. What's more, the earbuds expected to come with new features, with a big focus on fitness.