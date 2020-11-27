Moto G Power drops to an unbelievable $179 in the best budget Black Friday phone deal

Black Friday shopping for a smartphone for yourself or a loved one, but don't want to spend a fortune, then this is the deal you've been waiting for.

The Moto G Power is now $179 after a $70 discount at Amazon. This is one of the best smartphones available in its class and a steal at its MSRP and a no-brainer at this astonishing lowest-ever discount price.

In fact, this is hands down the best budget phone deal available today and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Motorola's G Power is a fantastic budget smartphone for the price. It has a 6.4-inch, Full HD+ display, a triple-camera setup on the rear, and a massive 5000mAh battery for multi-day battery life. At $179, you can't find a better budget deal.

Moto's G Power is widely considered the best budget phone (under $300) on the market and for good reason. To start, it has a large, 6.4-inch display with a generous Full HD+ resolution for sharp picture quality.

The undeniable highlight of the G Power is its massive 5000mAh battery that many reviewers say can last well into the second day of use or beyond. Not even flagship phones from Apple, Samsung or Google claim to last that long on a charge.

And finally, the G Power has a nice upgrade from its predecessors in the camera department with a new triple-camera array that includes a 16MP, f/1.7 main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. We haven't reviewed this phone ourselves yet but our friends at Tom's Guide were impressed with the photos from the G Power considering its price.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better budget phone deal than this one this holiday season, so we recommend jumping on this sale before it runs out.

