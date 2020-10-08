Mortal Kombat 11: John Rambo, Mileena and Rain join the fight: Watch the trailer

NetherRealm Studios just announced Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2, which includes Mileena, Rain and none other than John freakin' Rambo.

In the same trailer, NetherRealm Studios also announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, an edition that includes Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and 2 as well as the Aftermath expansion.

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 and Ultimate details

Additionally, NetherRealm Studios officially confirmed that Mortal Kombat 11 would be making its way to Xbox Series X and PS5 for free for current owners. Kombat Pack 2 and the Ultimate edition launch on October 15, and whatever you purchase now will transfer to next-gen consoles for free.

In addition to the free next-gen upgrades, you're getting 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, significantly improved loading times as well as cross-platform and cross-gen compatibility.

However, you won't get the free upgrade right after you get your consoles, but rather, on November 17 (7 days after the Xbox Series X launch and 5 days after PS5). Additionally, if you pre-order Kombat Pack 2 or the Ultimate edition, you get some extra skins called the Time Warriors Skin Pack.

Stay tuned for more about the latest characters and how they actually play in Mortal Kombat 11.