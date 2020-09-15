Microsoft xCloud launches today with over 150 games: How to set it up

Microsoft just launched Project xCloud exclusively on Android devices, giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers access to stream over 150 games on their devices.

Microsoft is pushing this feature to Android smartphones in 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Here's how to set it up.

How to set up Microsoft xCloud

You'll be able to access the xCloud streaming service via the Xbox Game Pass app, which can be found in the Google Play Store. If you already have the app downloaded, it should update on its own. If not, head over to the My Apps & Games section in the Google Play Store to update it.

Once you're in the Game Pass app, you'll see three sections: Cloud, Console and PC. The Cloud section is where you can dive into all of the streamable games.

You can see the full list of 150+ games on the Xbox Wire site. But some highlights, apart from the obvious exclusive games, are The Elder Scrolls Online, Yakuza Kiwami 2, NieR:Automata, No Man's Sky and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

If you're interested in streaming games, we recommend getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, which runs for $15 per month. With that, you also get access to the same games on Xbox One and PC as well as the upcoming Xbox Series X.