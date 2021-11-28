Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy loophole makes it only $25 on PS5 in Cyber Monday deal

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest collaboration between Square Enix and Marvel Games. It received an 80 on Metacritic, which was a surprise after a few mediocre trailers resulted in sour expectations. Now, this steep PS5 Cyber Monday deal means you can play Eidos Montreal's latest game for more than 50% off.

Now, you can get Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for $25 from Amazon. That's $35 off of its original price, and while this may only be for PS4, you can easily upgrade to PS5 through a digital download.

Guardians of the Galaxy was praised by critics for its charming banter and earnest narrative. While its trailers failed to do the game justice, most criticisms towards the experience revolve around its mediocre combat and underwhelming progression systems.

