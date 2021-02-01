MacBook Pro with M1 chip now $99 off in epic Apple deal

The M1 MacBook Pro is Apple's brawniest laptop yet. Right now, this power-user friendly MacBook is on sale for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can buy the latest MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip for $1,199.99. Usually, this laptop would set you back $1,299, so that's $99 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this season. Best Buy offers the same deal.

MacBook Pro M1 deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,200 @ Amazon

This epic MacBook deal takes $99 off the latest MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. Best Buy offers the same deal. View Deal

The new M1 MacBook Pro has everything you could ever want in a laptop — speed, power, and long battery life. Built for power-users, the MacBook Pro M1 is the best laptop for photo and video editing.

The MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD. For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support, and a headphone jack.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we loved its lightning-fast SSD and comfortable Magic Keyboard. We were also floored by its long-lasting battery which endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. Overall, we gave the MacBook Pro M1 a 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance.

In one test, the M1 MacBook Pro scoffed at intense workloads. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, the M1 MacBook Pro retains the same iconic aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish, and glossy Apple logo lineage. At 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Pro is a tad heavier than competitors like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

We have a feeling this MacBook deal won't last too lack, so be sure to act fast!