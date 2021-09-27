Trending

MacBook Pro M1 returns to $1,149 deal price on Amazon

Save on Apple's fast and powerful MacBook Pro M1

The MacBook Pro M1 is Apple's most powerful and fastest laptop yet. This week, the MacBook Pro M1 returns to a stellar deal price on Amazon. 

Currently, the retail giant offers the 256GB model Apple MacBook Pro M1 for $1,149. That's $150 off its $1,299 list price and of the best laptop deals we've seen this year. If you want more storage, you can get the 512GB model MacBook Pro M1 for $1,349 ($150 off).

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
For a limited time, save $150 on Apple's best MacBook Pro yet. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, this MacBook packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349 ($150 off)View Deal

Apple's MacBook Pro with M1 processor is the ideal laptop for power users. The base model has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 8-core GPU. For your storage needs, there's a speedy 256GB SSD on board. 

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we praise its fantastic overall and gaming performance and lightning-fast SSD. It lasted16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which we found pretty impressive. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a rating of 5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its overall and gaming performance.

During real-world tests, the MacBook Pro M1 scoffed at the heavy workloads we tossed its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch — the MacBook Pro M1 didn't lag.

Design-wise, the MacBook Pro M1 retains the same iconic aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish and glossy Apple logo lineage. At 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Pro is on par with its rivals. 

It's slightly heavier than competitors like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and a headphone jack.

Amazon didn't put an expiration on this deal, so don't hesitate too long to grab it while you still can. 

