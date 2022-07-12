MacBook Pro M1 gets $200 price cut during Amazon's Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals strike up to $200 off our favorite Pro laptop. If you've waited this long to get yourself an Apple notebook due to price, this deals is just for you.

Amazon currently offers the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 for $1,799 (opens in new tab) . That's $200 below its $1,999 list price and $50 shy of its lowest price in Amazon history.

Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is the best laptop for power-users. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge. Powering the notebook is Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM. And for graphics handling, it employs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.