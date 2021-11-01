MacBook Pro 2020 hits lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday — now $500 off

The 2020 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops around. Just days after the MacBook Pro 2021's release date, last year's MacBook Pro is now at a Black Friday-worthy price.

Currently, Amazon offers the MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for $1,299. That's a massive discount of $500 off its $1,799 list price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

As far as early Black Friday MacBook deals go, this is one of the best yet.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (512GB): was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Amazon

This MacBook deal from Amazon knocks $500 off the 2020 MacBook Pro. This power-user-friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. View Deal

The MacBook Pro is one of the best productivity laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review, we praised its elegant design and exceptional SSD speeds. We also like its solid performance and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the MacBook Pro endured 10 hours and 21 minutes. That's longer than the 9:05 premium laptop average.

Design-wise, the 2020 MacBook Pro looks identical to its predecessor. It sports the same all-aluminum build, evoking the elegant, familiar appeal of a MacBook. Just about the only physical difference is that Apple replaced that problematic Butterfly keyboard with a Magic Keyboard.

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the MacBook Pro is heavier than competitors like the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for a powerful laptop that handles heavy multitasking, photo or video editing, the MacBook Pro is the one you want.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (1TB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Amazon also takes $500 off the 1TBGB model 2020 MacBook Pro. This power-user-friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. View Deal