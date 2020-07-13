MacBook Pro 16-inch drops below $2,000 for the first time ever

Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the brand's best laptops in years...and the most expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is taking a huge chunk off the MacBook Pro's price to ease the strain on your wallet.

For a limited time, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i7 CPU for $1,999 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop retails for $2,399, so that's $400 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook Pro and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this month.

If you need more performance and power, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro with a Core i9 CPU for $2,400 ($400 off).

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $1,999 @ Amazon

This Editor's Choice MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6 GHz Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,799 now $2,399

If you require more horsepower, Amazon is also selling the 2.3 GHz Core i9 8-core CPU model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics for $2,399. This is one of the most powerful laptops you can get. View Deal

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for creative professionals.

This particular model packs a 16-inch (3072 x 1920-pixel) Retina display, a 2.6 GHz Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review, we loved its radically improved Magic Keyboard and its immersive 16-inch display with slim bezels. We gave the MacBook Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its beastly performance.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports the same large touchpad and aluminum build as its predecessors. Just about the only difference between it and the 15-inch MacBook Pro are the slimmer bezels.

At 4.3 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a bit heavier and larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro (4 pounds, 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches). It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inches) from 2019.

If you're already in the Apple ecosystem and want a powerful, big-screen laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is worth the splurge.

As with all MacBook Pro deals, this one won't last long, so we recommend you grab one now for its best price yet.