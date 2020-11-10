MacBook event: How to live stream Apple's 'One More Thing' showcase

Apple's "One More Thing" event today will mark a new era for the company, one where Macs run on custom ARM-based silicon, not Intel processors.

We don't know which MacBooks will debut, but the latest rumors suggest we could see more than one new laptop. Front runners to be refreshed with Apple Silicon include a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple could also update its most powerful notebook in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

No matter which laptops appear today, this event will mark a groundbreaking shift for Apple. If you want to witness history, we've put together a quick guide on how to live stream the event on November 10.

How to watch Apple's MacBook event

Apple will be live streaming the event so you can watch it from anywhere in the world. The stream will start today, November 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

You can watch along using the embedded video above or by visiting Apple's official YouTube page. Apple also streams its event on its Event page or you can tune in on your Apple TV.

Don't worry about missing the live coverage; a rerun should be uploaded shortly after the event concludes.