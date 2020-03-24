MacBook Air for $320 off is an excellent work from home deal

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is now available for purchase from Apple. However, you can save up to $580 dollars by investing in a good-as-new 2019 refurbished MacBook instead.

Apple reconditions its laptops to look and function like new with genuine Apple replacement parts (if needed). Your MacBook refurb even arrives in a crisp, brand new box with all the accessories and cables.

For peace of mind, Apple backs its refurbished MacBooks with a one-year Apple warranty. And since we're just one more sleep away from the release of the new MacBook Air 2020, refurbished 2019 models are on super-sale.

Right now, you can get a refurbished MacBook Air for just $779 direct from Apple. This refurbished unit would normally set you back $919, so you're looking at $140 in savings. And, as a reminder, a brand new 2019 MacBook Air retails for $1,099, so you're actually saving $320 in total.

It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this refurb and it undercuts Amazon's current price. This is one of the best refurbished laptop deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $919 now $779 @ Apple

The MacBook Air is one of the best all-around laptops for students and everyday users. It packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.

In our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio. While it only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports onboard, we gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13-inch MacBook Air is similar in weight to the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's also slightly lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

When it comes to performance, the MacBook Air's CPU could use a bit more kick. It has a Y-Series Intel Core i5-8210Y CPU which is great for light/everyday work, but power users may need more horsepower.

As for ports, the MacBook Air has two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left side, one of which is for charging the notebook. It also has a built-in headphone jack so you can listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones.

Want to save on a MacBook Pro instead? Apple also offers the 13-inch refurbished MacBook Pro for $1,099 ($200 off).

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Apple

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This Apple refurbished model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB.



MacBook Pro 15" (256GB): was $2,349 now $1,829 @ Apple

If you need a larger screen and more power, the MacBook Pro packs a 15.4-inch display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Apple is taking $520 off this refurbished MacBook Pro.