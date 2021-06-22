M1 MacBook Pro slashes $200 off in Prime Day deal — its battery life is 16 hours!

An epic M1 MacBook Pro Prime Day deal has hit Amazon and shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on one of the best laptops of 2021. Amazon currently has the M1 MacBook Pro on sale for $1,099. That's nearly $200 off its original price of $1,299.

By the way, Amazon is also offering the M1 MacBook Air at an ultra-low price of $949.99. These are some of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen yet. You may not see prices like these for a long time, so act fast!

M1 MacBook Pro Prime Day deal

M1 Apple MacBook Air: was $1299 now $1099 @ Amazon

At $200 off, the MacBook Pro sports one of the industry's fastest processors ever: the M1 chip. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first to ditch the Intel CPUs and get outfitted with the zippy M1 chip that blew us away. The MacBook Pro in this deal comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD and stunning Retina display for vivid, detailed images.View Deal

The M1-equipped MacBook Pro has everything you could ever want in a laptop — speed, power, and long battery life. According to our own in-house testing, this beast of a laptop lasts for more than 16 hours on a charge! Wow!

The M1 MacBook Pro is also among the best laptops for photo and video editing applications. The MacBook in this Prime Day deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we loved its break-neck speed SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard and impressive overall performance. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

Design-wise, the M1 MacBook Pro keeps the same iconic aluminum chassis with Space Gray finish and glossy Apple logo lineage. At 3 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches in thickness, the M1 MacBook Pro is a tad heavier than competitors like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and a headphone jack.

Prime Day is in full swing from now until June 22. Be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.