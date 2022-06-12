Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Live updates

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is here, and we're covering every game announcement and trailer shown during the show. We're expecting the showcase to run for about 90 minutes and beyond the surprises, there are a few things we're looking forward to.

Starfield is almost certainly set to make an appearance at the show. We've known about Starfield since it was revealed with a cinematic trailer at 2018's E3, and with the game set to launch some point in the first half of 2023, it's very likely we'll see an in-depth demo during this showcase.

Otherwise, it's hard to tell what exactly we'll be seeing. Perfect Dark and Everwild probably won't be there, but we might get a first look at Avowed, Redfall or Fable. At the very least, we're expecting to see a Hot Wheels DLC announcement for Forza Horizon 5.

You can tune into the show today on Twitch or YouTube at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. If you can't make it to the show, be sure to keep up to date with this article to get live updates on everything going on.