Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase: Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and more l

Day two of E3 2021 is about to commence and Xbox did not disappoint. The company did not shy away from playing up the Bethesda partnership, with renowned game designer, Todd Howard kicking things off with Starfield. From there, we learned that Bethesda is upping the number of games available in Xbox Game Pass from 10 to 30, including Fallout 76 and Doom Eternal.

Thirty seemed to be the magic number as Microsoft just launched into a deluge of upcoming titles, including Halo: Infinite, Back 4 Blood, Psychonauts 2 and the intriguing Redfall. Other new titles include Slime Rancher 2, Atomic Heart and Contraband.

Established games saw some cool updates with Captain Jack Sparrow coming aboard for Sea of Thieves and Grounded getting a new brood mother boss along with some quality-of-life upgrades. And at long last, the stunning Microsoft Flight Simulator comes to Xbox in stunning 4K.

Although we weren't there in person to experience the excitement, the Xbox/Bethesda showcase definitely conjured up the glee and wonder from past shows.