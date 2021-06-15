Live
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How to watch the live stream
Are we finally going to get Metroid Prime 4 and Breath of the Wild 2?
By Rami Tabari
If you're looking at how to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021, then you've come to the right place. There are a number of highly anticipated games that could show up at this conference, including Bayonetta 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Metroid Prime 4. There could even be a New Nintendo Switch.
The Nintendo Direct E3 2021 stream is set to air on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. With the way that E3 has been going, this conference could easily beat the rest, or it could be just as boring with few reveals.
How to watch Nintendo Direct E3 2021
You'll be able to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 live stream on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're having trouble with where to find it, there's a nifty little YouTube video below just for you:
The Nintendo Direct will last roughly 40 minutes, but it will be followed by 3 hours of gameplay in Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2021.
If you tuned into the Capcom E3 2021 showcase yesterday, you saw some new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
