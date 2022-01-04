Little Devil Inside: Everything we know so far

Little Devil Inside is a game revealed by Neostream Interactive back in June 2020 at the PS5 showcase and we’ve been in love with it ever since.

Its quirky take on the supernatural adventuring life is inspired, adorable and ripe for wonderful comedic moments. And it even supports co-op multiplayer, which means that players will get the chance to struggle through the adventuring life together. Numerous trailers have launched since 2020, so we know quite a bit about the game.

Here’s everything we know about Little Devil Inside, from the release date and story to the gameplay and PC requirements.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a definitive release date for Little Devil Inside, but we know that it’ll launch sometime in 2022 on PS4, PS5 and PC first, and then on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

(Image credit: Neostream Interactive)

Considering we’re in 2022 already, it’s doubtful that it’ll launch within the first quarter of the year, so it’s more than likely going to launch sometime after March. It’s important to note that Little Devil Inside is not only developed by Neostream Interactive but also published by them, which is thanks to the funding it received from Kickstarter . That means there are no corporate overlords trying to get this game pushed out as soon as possible. It’ll be out when it’s ready.

Little Devil Inside story

The story of Little Devil Inside is rather interesting. It’s set in what seems to be the 19th-century with Victorian era and steampunk vibes. The protagonist, Billy, is a swordsman that’s hired by college professor Vincent and his colleague Dr. Oliver to travel the world and catalog "all phenomenal existence."

Neostream states that the game is meant to take a satirical angle on the video game cliché of monster hunting, which makes sense given that the trailer looked a lot like if Bloodborne and Monster Hunter had a baby. The game will explore the mundane parts of an adventurer’s life, such as financial inequality.

Just from the trailers alone, we already know that Billy is literally traveling everywhere imaginable, from tropical areas and barren deserts to the middle of the ocean and an icy tundra. In one of the trailers, we are introduced to what accepting a job looks like, and that led to almost being sacrificed to some kraken-looking fellow. Notably, the world of Little Devil Inside seems cruel to its heroes, similar to The Witcher. In The Witcher, Geralt gets treated like shit and gets paid like shit despite being one of the most notable monster hunters in the world.

Little Devil Inside gameplay

Little Devil Inside is a third-person action-adventure game that not only focuses on cinematic combat but also deals with survival elements and open-world exploration.

Your weaponry is rather diverse, as the developers provide you with a sword, shield, gun, grappling hook and bombs. The gameplay itself looks similar to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bloodborne and Ghost of Tsushima , taking the camera angle from Zelda, the grittiness from Bloodborne and the cinematic swordplay from Ghost.

As far as braving the wilds are concerned, you have a tent and cooking equipment that you can use to fill up on food and water. Traveling across the map involves quite literally traveling across the world map of the game. You use little miniatures to guide your way around obstacles or possible interactions in the world. For a game that doesn’t look very realistic, it seems rather immersive.

There is also an upgrade system that players can take part in where you can not only upgrade your means of transportation but also your weapons and armor. In between missions, you’ll find yourself at the main town in the game, which acts as the hub. There you’ll be able to talk with NPCs and gather information about your next destination, which is apparently very important as it’ll dictate what kind of gear you’ll need to bring.

(Image credit: Neostream Interactive)

The game also includes roguelike features in which death permanently kills your character. However, the player can take their new character to the place where their old one died to pick up their stuff. Are all of these characters named Billy, though? I guess we’ll find out eventually.

There’s also co-op and even local multiplayer, which sounds awesome. It’s possible that the protagonist is actually someone you can create yourself. According to the developers, Little Devil Inside also features the possibility of random encounters between players. It sounds like what Journey did back in the day where players just showed up sometimes.

Little Devil Inside PC requirements

While Little Devil Inside is set to make its appearance on PC, we have no idea what kind of laptop you’ll need to run this game. We can’t imagine that it’ll be terribly taxing, especially since Little Devil Inside isn’t dealing with intense, high-res textures.

(Image credit: Neostream Interactive)

Even if we’re looking at a more taxing game today, you don’t need a lot to run it. For example, Resident Evil 2 requires you to only have at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x GPU. The best cheap gaming laptops got that beat by a mile.

Little Devil Inside is nothing you have to worry about.

Outlook

What you do have to worry about is all those gnarly looking beasties that are out to claim your life. With permanent death being a threat, Little Devil Inside is all the more adrenaline-pumping. I am way too hyped about this game. It seems so exciting and chill at the same time — this blend of genres is totally up my alley.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about the release date once we get into 2022, but for now, join me in watching all of the Little Devil Inside trailers on repeat.