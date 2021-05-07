LG G8X ThinQ dual-screen phone (Unlocked) drops to $400

The LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is a strikingly sleek, foldable smartphone with two-screen functionality. If you're looking for a daily driver that converts into a mini laptop, you'll find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can buy an Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen phone for $399.99. That's $100 off its $500 normal price and the cheapest it's ever been. In terms of phone deals, it's one of the best available right now.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen deal

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen (Unlocked): was $500 now $400 @ B&H

At $100 off, the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is at its lowest price yet. It features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED dual displays, 2.84-GHz Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its 12MP standard/13MP wide-angle lens dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. View Deal

LG's G8X ThinQ Dual Screen's virtual LG Smart Keyboard lets you write emails, edit presentations, text, and search the internet. The phone in this deal has two 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED displays for an immersive viewing experience.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm's 2.84-GHz Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board for storing apps, photos, and more. The G8X ThinQ's dual camera includes a 12MP standard and13MP wide-angle lenses. For selfies, there's a 32MP built-in front camera.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the LG G8X ThinQ, praising its reasonable price and fantastic battery life which lasted nearly 12 hours during testing. They gave the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall excellent performance.

At 6.77 ounces and 6.27 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches when closed, the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is more portable than its rivals. It's lighter and thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 2 (9.9 ounces, 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.66 inches). Albeit thicker, it's lighter than Microsoft's Surface Duo (8.81 ounces, 5.7 x 7.4 x 0.18 inches).

Simply put, the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is a solid all-around foldable for serious multitaskers. Now just under $400, it's among the most affordable dual-display phones out there.