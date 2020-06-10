Lenovo ThinkPad E15 with Intel 10th Gen CPU now $180 off

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 Ryzen 4000 series laptop's launch date is imminent. As a direct result, retailers are discounting existing Intel CPU-powered ThinkPad E15 business notebooks.

For instance, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 with 10th Gen CPU for just $679 at B&H. That's $180 off the laptop's list price and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. By comparison, it's $51 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15: was $859 now $679 @ B&H

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is one of the best business laptops you can get. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. For a limited time, it's on sale for $180 cheaper than its normal price. View Deal

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is one of the best laptops you can get for the money.

The laptop in this deal packs a 1.6-GHz 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. Engineered with business professionals in mind, the ThinkPad E15 runs Window 10 Pro and has tons of security features.

Although we didn't review this model, we find that ThinkPad E series laptops offer solid performance for an affordable price.

The ThinkPad E15's aluminum chassis is sleek, stylish and sturdy. With the latest 10th Gen Intel inside, it performs just as good as it looks.

At 4.3 pounds and 14.5 x 9.7 x 0.7-inches the ThinkPad E15 is on a par with competitors such as the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Port-wise, Lenovo equipped the E15 with a USB Type C-port, 3 x USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a 3.5mm audio input/output combo jack on board for connecting headphones or a microphone.

Now just $679, the ThinkPad E15 is a great value if you want a high performance laptop for under $700.